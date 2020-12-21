After the Winter Solstice, the days start becoming longer and the night becomes shorter for people in the Northern Hemisphere and the reverse takes place for people in the Southern Hemisphere.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Google on Monday celebrated Winter Solstice Day the shortest day and the longest night of the year with a homepage doodle. December 21 is the day that marks the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. This day is known as the longest night of the year and it will also witness an astronomic event that is known as the great conjunction.

The Google Doodle exhibited this day with a doodle that shows Saturn and Jupiter meet up for a quick high five, and the Winter Solstice as the literally snow-capped Earth is watching the other two planets.

Google wrote, "As Earth’s Northern Hemisphere hunkers down for winter and its longest night of the year, it seems Jupiter and Saturn have decided to put on quite an unusual show for the world to see."

Today, great conjunction can be witnessed. For the unversed, great conjunction is a visual overlap of Saturn and Jupiter, our solar system’s two biggest planets, in the night sky. It is said that great conjunction occurs every 20 years and the last time the event was as easily visible in the sky as it will be for this winter solstice was nearly 800 years ago.

The great conjunction is also referred to as the Christmas Star of 2020. According to NASA, Jupiter and Saturn will appear just a tenth of a degree apart and such an event will not happen again in the next 60 years, that is, until 2080.

Taking to Twitter, NASA tweeted, "Skywatchers, you're in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat! Jupiter & Saturn are doing a planetary dance that will result in the Great Conjunction on Dec 21, just after sunset."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma