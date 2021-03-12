This large near-Earth object is identified as Asteroid 2001 FO32. It was first discovered in the year 2001, by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research at Socorro, New Mexico.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics Space Organization (NASA) on Thursday released a statement in which they announced that an SUV-sized asteroid will fly past Earth at a distance of two million kilometre on March 21.

In the statement, NASA further gave details about the large asteroid and said that the asteroid's size will range around 3,000 feet in diameter. This large near-Earth object is identified as Asteroid 2001 FO32. It was first discovered in the year 2001, by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research at Socorro, New Mexico. It is classified as a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid of the Apollo group.

NASA in a statement to AFP said that this will be a great opportunity for the scientist as they will be able to get a closer look at the asteroid and that will help them in the study of the 2001 FO32 Asteroid.

Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, was quoted saying to news agency AFP, "There is no chance the asteroid will get any closer to Earth than 1.25 million miles."

He further said, the distance is about 5.25 times the distance of the Earth from the Moon but is still close for the SUV-sized asteroid to be classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid.

Adding further to it, he said, "the asteroid will be brightest while it moves through southern skies."

Lance Benner, the principal scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said, "currently, little is known about this object, so the very close encounter provides an outstanding opportunity to learn a great deal about this asteroid."

What are the Near-Earth Objects?

The Near-Earth Objects are known as Asteroids that holds the risk of harming the planet Earth and which also hold the gravitational attraction of nearby planets. These small solar system bodies roam around in Orbit and are also considered 'potentially hazardous.'

