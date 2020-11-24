China on Tuesday launched a robotic spacecraft to collect samples from the moon's surface to help scientists understand more about the moon’s origins and formation.

New Delhi | Jagran trending Desk: China has launched its Chang'e-5 moon probe to bring back lunar rocks so that the scientists can perform a systematic and long-term laboratory analysis about the Moon's origin to identify its formation, resources and volcanic activities on its surface. China made the first attempt on Tuesday to retrieve samples from the Moon in four decades across the globe through its robotic spacecraft.

The Chang’e-5 mission, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, blasted off from the Wenchang space launch centre at 4.30 am Beijing time on Tuesday. According to a space engineer of the Chang’e-5 mission, the samples obtained from the Moon surface can help the scientists to explore more. As per the reports, the lunar landing of the robotic spacecraft is due in eight days. However, the entire mission is scheduled to conclude in 23 days.

“The biggest challenges… are the sampling work on the lunar surface, take off from the lunar surface, rendezvous and docking in the lunar orbit, as well as high-speed re-entry to Earth,” The Guardian quoted said Pei, who is also director of the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center at China National Space Administration as saying.

Also, explaining the need for this complex exploration, Peng told Chinese media, "We could call it a milestone mission. Its success will help us acquire the basic capabilities for future deep space exploration such as sampling and take-off from Mars, asteroids and other celestial bodies."

If China would be able to get the lunar rocks for its exploration and scientific analysis, it would be added to the top 3 countries to have retrieved lunar samples. China will join the United States and the Soviet Union who have completed this mission years ago.

Posted By: Srishti Goel