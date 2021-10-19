New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The food delivery app Zomato always manages to get limelight, sometimes with its fun banter on Twitter while other times for its controversy. Recently, Zomato faced criticism on Twitter as #Reject Zomato, trended on the microblogging site.

This happened when a Twitter user, Vikas shared a post tagging Zomato and sharing that he couldn't get a refund because he didn't know 'Hindi'. The post has instigated a debate on racism and the language barrier on Twitter.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

Vikas sharing a series of screenshots of the conversation between him and the Zomato executive, wrote, "Ordered food in tomato and an item was missed. Customer care says the amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes the lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato, not the way you talk to a customer."

The incident has outraged the netizens as they are slamming the executive over the remark where he said to Vikas that "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi a little bit."

The furious netizens sarcastically tweeted, "Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi." and added, Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil."

5⭐ to 1⭐

Dear @zomato @zomatocare HINDI IS NOT OUR NATIONAL LANGUAGE. IF YOU WANT TO DO BUSINESS IN OUR STATE PLACE EMPLOYEES WHO KNOWS OUR LANGUAGE.#Reject_Zomato pic.twitter.com/mR4OAQbzB8 — Calmrade (@Calmrade) October 18, 2021

A Twitter user in rage deleted the delivery app from his phone and shared video and captioned it, "Uninstalled."

Meanwhile, some users corrected and shared that Hindi is not our national language and a netizen sharing a screenshot wrote, "AND YOU DON'T HAVE CUSTOMER SUPPORT IN TAMIL LANGUAGE THEN HOW CAN YOU SENDING NOTIFICATION IN TAMIL... Begging needs regional language Righttt???? Just remove that language racist bastard from your company & post a tweet Or else you'll face great loss."

Amid all the backlash, Zomato issued a post and wrote that "Hi Vikash, this is unacceptable. We'd like to get this checked ASAP, could you please share your registered contact number via a private message?"

Hi Vikash, this is unacceptable. We'd like to get this checked ASAP, could you please share your registered contact number via a private message? https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G — zomato care (@zomatocare) October 18, 2021

The company seems to have got in touch with Vikas and stated that his concern was 'addressed' but netizens aren't satisfied with the company acts as the trend till now has gained 27.5 K tweets.

What are your thoughts on this Executive's remark? Do Share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh