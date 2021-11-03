New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are several memes doing around on the internet right now. Memes nowadays are a big part of social lives and internet users have a fling nowadays to communicate via these memes. It is used by netizens to express their baggage of emotions in a sarcastic way. Recently, a meme featuring actor Ravi Kishan is doing rounds on the internet and going viral.

The video that is being shared too much is a clip of Ravi Kishan's south movie Race Gurram. In the viral clip, a particular scene of the movie featuring Ravi has been re-created and the 'Ranjha' song from popular movie Shershaah has been dubbed to it.

The video starts with the lyrics 'Mera Dola Ni Aaya Dola' and in the background, Ravi Kishan's act is attached syncing both naturally.

Watch the viral video here:

The meme has spread on the internet like a wildfire and left quite a few people confused. The meme is nothing but creativity and it got viral after India lost both ith matches in the T20 Tournament.

Netizens used the particular meme to react to the loss of the Indian Cricket team. While most internet users considers the meme as the most relatable many were confused about it too.

Person who created the dola ni aya dola Ravi Kishan meme is my soul mate. pic.twitter.com/haYdRafniQ — tanmay paradkar (@tanny_p) November 2, 2021

Ravi Kishan's Dola Ni Aaya Dola, Meme is the most intellectual meme I have ever seen. — Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) November 2, 2021

Ravi kishan is my meme crush now — Ammu (@khayaliipulav) November 2, 2021

"Person who created the dola ni aya dola Ravi Kishan meme is my soul mate," commented one while another netizen wrote, "Ravi Kishan's Dola Ni Aaya Dola, Meme is the most intellectual meme I have ever seen."

I don't understand that meme. Ravi Kishan is Bhojpuri. The movie is Telugu or Kannada and the song Dola ni aaya sounds Punjabi 🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Anuj Shah (@theMetroKid) November 1, 2021

While in expressing his confusion another wrote, "I don't understand that meme. Ravi Kishan is Bhojpuri. The movie is Telugu or Kannada and the song Dola ni aaya sounds Punjabi."

Ravi Kishan Mera dola ni aaya dola#MEMES pic.twitter.com/irZcE7X566 — Prateek Lalwani | प्रतीक लालवानी (@prateeklalwani_) November 2, 2021

The meme 18 seconds clip has garnered 11,629 views since it surfaced on the internet and it has been shared several times on social media.

The craziness of the meme went so far that one fan in an event tried to ask Ravi Kishan himself about the meme.

Talking about Ravi Kishan, He is one of those few actors who can leave an impact on the audience in any role that he plays. The 52-year-old actor is known for his strong presence in movies like ‘Kick 2’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, ‘NTR: Kathanayakudu’ and ‘90ML’, among others.

