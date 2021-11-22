New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When it comes to symbols of love, the Taj Mahal is the only image that comes to our mind. To prove his love for his wife, a man in Madhya Pradesh has built Agra's Taj Mahal as a plush home in as a plush home in Bur

According to an India Today report, Anand Chokse from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur built a home that resembles Taj Mahal and gifted the plush house to his wife Manjusha.

Reportedly, Chokse was always inclined towards the idea of the Taj Mahal and used to wonder why it was not built in his city.

The engineer who constructed the Taj Mahal revealed the challenges that he faced during the construction. He took help from artists from states like Bengal and Indore to finish the one-of-a-kind project.

#MadhyaPradesh | #Burhanpur resident Anand Prakash Chouksey builds a Taj Mahal-like 4 bedroom house, gifts it to his wife. pic.twitter.com/O3vusGPGhO — SALIM.AJMERI (@SalimAjmeri_) November 22, 2021

It took a total of three years to build the house and the dome of the house is at a height of 29 feet. It has Taj Mahal-like towers and the flooring of the house has been made from 'Makrana' of Rajasthan and the furniture has been prepared by the artisans of Mumbai.

The plush model of Agra's Taj in MP also has 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, a library and a meditation room.

Notably, the lightings in the house are done in such a way that, it shines in the day and at night just like the original Taj Mahal. The Engineer also revealed that Anand and his wife Manjusha went to the Taj Mahal in Agra for a visit and jotted down details for their replica in Madhya Pradesh.

Posted By: Ashita Singh