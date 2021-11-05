New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA, the US space agency taking to Instagram shared a video with the sound of a Cosmic Reef. The clip has recorded 'eerie sounds' in the background which has left netizens mesmerized.

In the video, two nebulae named NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 are seen in the middle of the 'Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own'.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nasahubble captioned it, "The beautifully eerie "sounds" of the Cosmic Reef bring color to life! Hubble's 30th-anniversary image shows two nebulae, NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own, the Cosmic Reef is 163,000 light-years away."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble)

It furthers reads, "The massive red nebula is a stellar nursery, while the smaller blue nebula is created from material ejected from the star at its center. Red indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, and blue indicates oxygen. In this sonification, blue was assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches."

The video has obviously has gone viral on Internet as Netizens have showered the post with several likes and views. The video has garnered 1,041,185 views and over Ik comments.

“So beautiful it is,” an internet user wrote while “Sounds kinda scary compared to others,” wrote another, “I love it,” expressed another user. Also, several comments were Halloween-inspired too.

One user wrote, “Sounds like cosmic car breaks screeching to a halt. Pretty cool.” Another wrote, “Looks like they had a happy Halloween up there.”

What are your thoughts on this beautiful celestial sound? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh