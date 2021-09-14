After spending 15 years on the diamond hunt, 4 labourer's in Madhya Pradesh hit the jackpot as they found an 8.22-carat diamond in a mine. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When you are in luck every other thing goes in vain. Labour from Madhya Pradesh recently made a fortune with his findings and paved the path to becoming rich. After a wait of 15 years, a laborer and his three partners had a shower of good luck when they found an 8.22-carat diamond in a mine in Madhya Pradesh''s Panna district. And the diamonds will fetch them a whopping amount of over Rs 40 lakh.

Ratanlal Prajapati and his partners unearthed the 8.22 carat diamond from leased land in the Hirapur Tapariyan area of the district and deposited it at the diamond office on Monday, Panna Collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra told PTI reporters.

“We leased small mines in different areas for the past 15 years but did not find any diamond. This year, we have been mining on leased land at Hirapur Tapariyan for the past six months and were pleasantly surprised to find a diamond weighing 8.22 carat,” said Raghuvir Prajapati mentioning how they spent 15 years quarrying in various mines in their quest to find diamonds, but fortune smiled on us for the first time on Monday.

Raghuvir Prajapati further mentioned that he and his partners will use the money received from the auction for providing a better life and education to their children.

As per the local experts, the diamond may fetch up to Rs 40 lakh and the proceeds from the auction of such raw diamonds would be given to the respective miners after the deduction of government royalty and taxes.

The diamond will be put up for auction on September 21 along with other gems, the expert said. The auction of the precious stone found by labourers and other 139 diamonds will be done starting from September 21.

The PTI officials cited that, Panna district is located over 380 km from the state capital Bhopal, has reserves that are estimated to contain diamonds totaling 12 lakh carats.

Posted By: Ashita Singh