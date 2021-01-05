In a statement, Adar had said that his company is currently producing 50 to 60 million doses of Covishield per month, and production will be scaled up to 100 million doses a month.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the time of the pandemic, one man who is working to provide the countrymen with the most-needed thing, the vaccine for coronavirus, is India's vaccine man, Adar Poonawalla, who heads the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The Indian vaccine manufacturer is one of the largest vaccine makers in the world and is responsible for manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot, called Covishield.

In a statement, Adar had said that his company is currently producing 50 to 60 million doses of Covishield per month, and production will be scaled up to 100 million doses a month after January and February. As we are nearing to get the vaccines with each passing day, one of the interesting thing that came to our notice is the google search trend which left us in a state of shock.

We get it that google search queries must be flooded with Adar Poonawalla's name and all the FAQ's regarding the vaccine, which should be, "Who is Adar Poonawalla?", "How much would Covishield vaccine cost?", "When will the vaccine be available in India?, but, to our surprise, that is not the exact searches here as Indians are more curious to know about Adar Poonawalla's wife- Natasha Poonawalla

There is another search tag that got our attention and that is "Adar Poonawalla religion", and we are not kidding. Now, for the unversed, Natasha Poonawalla is the wife of Adar Poonawallla and she is known for peculiar fashion taste and social skills and here we have come up with everything you need to know about Natasha and Adar.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Natasha Poonawalla is the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She is also the director of SII and a philanthropist. Natasha has been working hard with her husband for the past few months to roll out a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

The couple officially lives in Pune but they also have a bungalow in Mumbai where the couple had hosted several parties for their close friends. Natasha and Adar tied the knot on December 15, 2006. Adar is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. The couple is parents to two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

