Who is Binod? Know about the latest viral sensation that has swept the Twitter
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Brands, services, celebrities and even law enforcement agencies on Saturday jumped on to the #Binod meme bandwagon — a bizarre, though hilarious trend sparked off by a single youtube comment.
The trend sparked off after YouTube channel Slayy Point uploaded a video where the channel creators Abhyudaya and Gautami explored the comment section on their videos. Under one their videos, they noticed a comment by user Binod Tharu, who just wrote his name “Binod” as the comment. Soon, many Indian YouTubers noticed Binod being written all over their comments. From there, the trend picked up and dominated social media.
The trend dominated Twitter on late Friday and Saturday, with brands and services stepping in to use it for promotions, and police forces using it to spread awareness.
E-commerce payment app Paytm jumped up the bandwagon by changing its official Twitter username to Binod on the request of the users.
"@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon," the user wrote tagging the brand. Paytm obliged shortly after.
Done. https://t.co/zjxs0bDWey— Binod (@Paytm) August 7, 2020
Diney+Hotstar shared a picture from Chokher Bali featuring Aishwarya Ray to join the viral trend.
We know you have a #Binod meme too. Tell us in the comments. pic.twitter.com/tFPUlO0clm
August 7, 2020
Amazon Prime India shared a capture from Kuch Kuch Hota hai, with Shah Rukh Khan introducing himself as Binod.
everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020
Mumbai Police wrote, “Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety”
Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020
Here are some of the other hilarious memes on the Binod trend.
#binod keeps trending on twitter ,,— आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020
and his name on rest social media.
Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10
Everyone rn #binod pic.twitter.com/Cq9PbkiWm0— BBD 🐒 (@ERascala) August 6, 2020
Why #binod why ? pic.twitter.com/hJKMiZtoGp— Anonymous (@theshitposter_) August 6, 2020
#binod is now trending on Twitter*— H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) August 6, 2020
Le memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/6nNIXLApoi
FIXED IT!!! #binod pic.twitter.com/VP0QQuKCN9— HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 6, 2020
Meanwhile, Slayy Point has changed its channel description, having now added to it, “Founder of BINOD. Hello Binod Army xD”.
It remains to be seen how bizarre this trend further gets.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja