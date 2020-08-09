The trend dominated Twitter on late Friday and Saturday, with brands and services stepping in to use it for promotions, and police forces using it to spread awareness.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Brands, services, celebrities and even law enforcement agencies on Saturday jumped on to the #Binod meme bandwagon — a bizarre, though hilarious trend sparked off by a single youtube comment.

The trend sparked off after YouTube channel Slayy Point uploaded a video where the channel creators Abhyudaya and Gautami explored the comment section on their videos. Under one their videos, they noticed a comment by user Binod Tharu, who just wrote his name “Binod” as the comment. Soon, many Indian YouTubers noticed Binod being written all over their comments. From there, the trend picked up and dominated social media.

The trend dominated Twitter on late Friday and Saturday, with brands and services stepping in to use it for promotions, and police forces using it to spread awareness.

E-commerce payment app Paytm jumped up the bandwagon by changing its official Twitter username to Binod on the request of the users.

"@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon," the user wrote tagging the brand. Paytm obliged shortly after.

Diney+Hotstar shared a picture from Chokher Bali featuring Aishwarya Ray to join the viral trend.

Amazon Prime India shared a capture from Kuch Kuch Hota hai, with Shah Rukh Khan introducing himself as Binod.

everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020

Mumbai Police wrote, “Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety”

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

Here are some of the other hilarious memes on the Binod trend.

#binod keeps trending on twitter ,,

and his name on rest social media.



Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10 — आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020

#binod is now trending on Twitter*



Le memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/6nNIXLApoi — H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Slayy Point has changed its channel description, having now added to it, “Founder of BINOD. Hello Binod Army xD”.

It remains to be seen how bizarre this trend further gets.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja