WHO Delegates Don't Need 'Permission To Dance' As They Groove To BTS Song, Internet Loves It | Watch

DANCE can pour life even in the most boring get-together and it's a kind of exercise too. It keeps you both healthy and entertained at the same time. However, in a unique incident, the World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared a video from his Twitter handle in order to make people aware of the importance of physical exercise during long working hours.

Taking to Twitter Tedros wrote, "Physical exercise during long meetings is important. Thank you to @WHOWPRO colleagues for motivating us to stretch out bodies at #RCM73. As @BTS_twt says - we don’t need #PermissionToDance or move. No matter what - be active, every step counts to keep yourself healthy!"

The video shows WHO delegates shaking a leg to 'BTS's Permission To Dance', and even trying to follow and copy the steps from the video that was being played on the big screen. The nearly a minute-long clip did not only gained positive reactions from the netizens but a few also appreciated their moves.

"In fact can look silly but it's it's just the opposite.Music, sounds,dancing make emerge good feeling the best side of us in one sec every body became humble at the same level,no ego,like when kids they just meet no matter what immediately start to play all together. Well done," wrote a user.

A second user commented, "I love seeing this. I love seing how @BTS_twt's music brings happiness and energy to everyone. I hope everyone keeps spreading those positive vibes:)"

"Love it. You're real smooth with your moves," posted a third user. "Excellent clip. Permission to dance and move should be a standard meeting item for any meeting taking place moving forward," wrote a fourth.

However, this is not the first time when a video like this has been making rounds on social media. Earlier, Harsh Goenka also shared a video of the employees of RPG enterprise dancing to Pharrell Williams's Happy inside the office space.