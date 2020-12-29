It is also reported that the kid first went to the railway station to board a train to Goa but he was not carrying his Aadhar card so he did not get the train ticket.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A bizarre incident came to light as a 14-year-old boy from Gujarat's Vadodara fled to Goa to live his life to the fullest and to enjoy in clubs. He fled with Rs 1.5 lakh and went to the clubs after his parents scolded him for not studying. The boy's parents filed a complaint and he was reunited with his family by the Vadodara police on Saturday.

What all happened in this case?

The parents of a 14-year-old who studies in class 10 scolded him for not focusing on his studies and thus the young boy went to Amitnagar circle and boarded a bus to Pune. Afterward, he boarded another bus that dropped him in Goa. It is also reported that the kid first went to the railway station to board a train to Goa but he was not carrying his Aadhar card so he did not get the train ticket.

As the boy went missing, his parents filed a missing complaint. They also got to know that Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from their house and they informed about the same to the police, according to the report of Times of India.

The police informed that the teenager was found with money and was enjoying in clubs as much as he can. Later, when the boy realized that the money is going to get deplete soon, he decided to return back to Gujarat but not at his house. After this, the boy went to Pune, he bought a new SIM card and inserted it into his phone. After this, he went to the travel agency to book a ticket for Gujarat.

Police further reported that they had the phone of a teenager on surveillance and as the boy switched the mobile phone on after inserting the new SIM, they got his location. They immediately called the travel agency and made sure that the boy does not leave the location. After this, the Vadodara cops contacted the Pune police who then took the boy under their custody. The Pune Police, on December 25, handed over the boy to the Vadodara police, and he was brought back home on Saturday.

