New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk|Ever since Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli announced the big news of their pregnancy on Instagram, that’s all Twitterati seems to be talking about right now.and it is not just about the pregnancy news but now it is more about the "Mom-to-be Polka Dot dress."

The lovely couple shared an adorable photo earlier this week and captioned it: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The dress which started the meme fest on social media is now much popular that it has become an announcement dress as it had made simpler to announce the amazing news as you don't have to drop hints to reveal the good news all you need is a black polka dot dress and people will know that you are expecting!

Not only that, the dress even sparked some hilarious memes featuring Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. You must be wondering, how are they related? A similar kind of black-and-white polka dot dress was worn earlier by Natasa who recently delivered a baby boy and Kareena who recently announced the arrival of baby number 2. Whereas Ranveer and Priyanka have also donned a similar outfit before and netizens claimed that after wearing this 'magical dress', Nickyanka and DeepVeer will also announce their pregnancy news soon.

Here's a selection of the five best high street dupes of the magical polka dot dress that you can shop right now.

The diva Mouni Roy also took to Instagram to join the fun and she shared a picture of herself in a polka dot dress. The actress looked fabulous in the picture but her fans started thinking of other narrative to the story. One of the user commented "What is the good news?"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma