'When Your team Is Pushing Round Clock': Viral Image Shows Twitter Manager Sleeping On Office Floor

EVER since the Tesla Chief Executive officer (CEO) took over Twitter, the news has been making headlines. From Elon Musk firing top executives of the microblogging site to his plan to charge USD 8 per month to get or keep an account verified, Musk and Twitter deal has been the most talked about topic of the week. Meanwhile, a picture posted by a Twitter employee that shows a manager sleeping on the floor of the office at the company's headquarters in San Francisco is now going viral on social media platforms.

It was first posted by a user named Evan, whose bio says he works for the product at Twitter spaces. He captioned the image, "When you need something from your boss at elon twitter" and tagged manager Esther Crawford, who was seen sleeping on the office floor.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

The manager, Crawford also responded to the tweet and started a thread saying, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork".

She further explained why she chose to do so and said that her teammates around the globe have been putting in efforts to bring something new. "Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked," she said.

She also lauded her team calling them talented and ambitious. "I work with amazingly talented and ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1wk into a massive business and cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc," she wrote.

"We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork -- a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going and I'm so proud of our strength & resilience."

She further also wrote that she loves her family and that she's grateful for "they understand that there are times where I need to go into overdrive to grind and push in order to deliver". "Building new things at Twitter's scale is very hard to do. I'm lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech," the manager concluded her tweet.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk closed the USD 44 billion deal announced in April to take Twitter Inc private and overtook ownership of the microblogging site.