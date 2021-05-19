As people in various parts of the world woke up to a broken YouTube streaming, the week’s most hilarious exchange of memes started on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: YouTube, the world’s most freely available video platform, suffered a global outage Wednesday morning. According to Downdetector, a website that shows the real-time status of websites across the world, at least 90 per cent of the users were unable to view videos on the platform during around 8:30 am (Indian Standard Time).

The reason for the outage, however, remains undetermined. No clarification came from the Google-owned video platform to explain the reason behind the outage. As people in various parts of the world woke up to a broken YouTube streaming, the week’s most hilarious exchange of memes started on Twitter. YouTube itself acknowledged the issue and posted a clarification in response to an online complaint posted.

Youtube TV is having issues - the website works fine but when I press play on anything, I get the following message in the middle of the video screen. It's been happening for me for about 45 minutes now. pic.twitter.com/OjZkGW7Ldf — Elissa (@ElissaQuacks) May 19, 2021

’YouTube down’ trends on Twitter, meme fest fires the platform – see reactions

Me waiting to continue eating when youtube comes back online #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/VwKIJhi3q9 — aggy (@TOOMUCHHW) May 19, 2021

i came straight to twitter when my youtube stopped working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/56TmmSDNO5 — ava ツ (@sweetavers) May 19, 2021

Google waking up all YouTube technicians at this hour. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/6FEhEYlOml — Jayson Slade (@JSladeShow) May 19, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out that though the YouTube videos were not playing, the ads continued their run. “#YouTubeDOWN Youtube when the videos won't play, but the ads do,” wrote the Twitter user.

Another Tweeple explained the status of the world, two minutes after the video platform went down across the globe.

The world 2 minutes after YouTube is down#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EbrpMpsNRD — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) May 19, 2021

Earlier in November 2020, YouTube, along with various other Google services, including Google search and Google Play, suffered a global outage and millions of users took to social media to express their outrage even then. The current outrage, however, lasted briefly as YouTube managed to resume its platform just as before in the matter of an hour.

“We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems!,” YouTube wrote on Twitter.

