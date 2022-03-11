New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Aam Aadmi Party scripted history in the Punjab assembly elections by clean sweeping the results. AAP will now form a government in Punjab under the leadership of Bhagwat Mann. Soon to be Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann, was once a comedian and eversince, the results for the Punjab elections 2022 came out, an old video of him performing on 2000s standup comedy show Laughter Challenge- Joke Sabha is doing rounds on social media.

Interestingly, what caught everyone's attention is that Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu who is in the opposition now was the judge of the laughter show in which AAP's Bhagwat Mann participated once.

In the viral video, Bhagwat Mann is doing his act and saying, "I asked a politician what rajneeti (politics) means. He told me it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what gormint (government) means. He said it means those who gaur (look closely) at each issue only to forget it a mint (minute) later."

Judging the act, Navjot Singh Sidhu heard the joke and burst into laughter. Check the viral video here:

PUNJAB



It’s pretty clear that @BhagwantMann

will be the next CM



Among his competitors was @sherryontopp#Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge. #PunjabElections

pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwat Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat by defeating Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by-poll authorities.

In a press conference after winning the elections, soon-to-be CM Bhagwat Mann had said he will take oath as CM in Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and not in Raj Bhawan. The oath-taking ceremony of Punjab CM will be held on March 16th.

Meanwhile, if talking about Sidhu, Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated by AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur by a margin of 6,750 votes on the Amritsar East Assembly seat in Punjab in 2022.

