New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In this intense heat during the summer, nimbu paani is a go-to drink to cool us down. But that might not happen this summer as the lemon prices in India have skyrocketed. After the increase in the price of fuels, now citizens have to worry about lemons prices. According to the news agency ANI, the hike in the price is because of a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season.

ANI mentions that the prices of lemons have reached Rs 200 per kg in Gujarat's Rajkot. According to Business Today, the current price of lemon in Delhi-NCR is Rs 300-350 per kg, exceeding the prices of tomato, onion and potato.

However, netizens never leave any opportunity to give their hysterical comments on any issue. The price hike in lemon has resulted in some of the funniest reactions on the internet. One person tweeted, "When life gives you a lemon, don't make lemonade. Store it in tijori!" Meanwhile, another person said, "When life gives you lemons, sell them and become Ambani".

People are also sharing the memes with the hashtags #LemonPrice #Nimbu. Meanwhile, some people have used Bollywood scenes to express their opinion on lemon prices.

This person has shared his insight on the price hike issue by posting a pitcure of lemon and petrol in the locker.

Here, this famous scene from 3 idiots in which Raju's mother comments about the increasing prices of the vegetables is happening in real life.

Here, Lemon also joins the elite group of price hike.

Here's what Ganesh Gaitonde has to say about lemon prices.

There has to be one meme with Welcome reference.

Nobody,



Petrol Price to lemon price:- pic.twitter.com/wI2eLwmfSN — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) April 8, 2022

