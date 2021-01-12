WhatsApp new privacy policy is giving the users some privacy concerns and this has triggered wave on social media. Netizens respond with hilarious memes on Twitter, here have a look

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: WhatsApp is hitting the headlines after the instant messaging app updated some policies on data sharing. This is giving the users some privacy concerns as there were several reports that their private messages with family and friends will be leaked.

As per reports, WhatsApp users received a notification that read they will be updating its policies again, but, as part of it, the services will be sharing user data with other Facebook companies such as Instagram and Messenger or is being read by the WhatsApp team.

However, soon Facebook-owned messenger issued a clarification on the same and said that the recently updated policy does not affect the privacy of messages with the family and friends. However, in the meantime the hilarious memes like 'What no one knows, WhatsApp knows started doing rounds on Twitter. They imagined how the team of WhatsApp headquarters are reading your private chats.

Here have a look at some hilarious memes doing rounds on social media:

When someone accepts the new #WhatsappPrivacy policy without reading it#WhatsApp headquarters 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/KFSdak74Lg — 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 12, 2021

After 5 years of texting

guy: I like you

Crush: omg I like you too#WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/NHpcfy588t — itessawhite (@itessawhite) January 10, 2021

"you're the only one i talk to"



Whatsapp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/W5VqlBiW4P — Sara 🇸🇦 (@sara_pirzadaa) January 11, 2021

She : mummy papa chale gaye hain ab kar lo video call



WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/6bO1ybS3AO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 11, 2021

She: we need to talk

WhatsApp headquarters: pic.twitter.com/ojcjMzhFSv — Hassan Wakeel (@the__7eventh) January 11, 2021

Addressing to the rumours, Facebook-owned messenger said, “With some of the rumours going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way."

Talking about the 'WhatsApp Group privacy' Facebook-owned messenger said that they don't share data with Facebook for ads. They further assured that users' private chats are end-to-end encrypted and no one including their WhatsApp team can see the contents. However, in the blog post, they also added that business conversation on the instant messaging app might be readable and used for advertising.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv