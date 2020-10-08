The debate comes nearly a week after the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland on September 29.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US Vice Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence went for their first debate on Wednesday. During the debate, there were interruptions, dodged questions and a spar of words between the two but what caught everyone's attention was a fly.

Yes, you read that right! while the two leaders were in between a face-off, a fly landed over on Mike Pence's head and stayed there for about two minutes. As Pence have grey hair, it was hard to ignore a black tiny fly on his head. However, Pense managed to ignore it and continued his spar of words with Kamala over the issue of coronavirus pandemic, Supreme court and more.

Meanwhile, the tiny insect created a buzz on social media and became an overnight sensation as the netizen's reaction was immediate and intense.

One of the users said, "That’s not on your TV. It’s on his head,” another said, "How long before the Biden campaign is selling fly swatters?."

Yet another commented, "So, a fun art history fact! Flies are used to represent rot, wasting away, decay, death, melancholia.

A fly hovering over a church official or nobleman indicates disfavor with the king or corruption and dereliction of duty."

The Merriam Webster official account also followed the trend and tweeted, "Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:

'fly'"

Fly memes will stick longer than anything he said tonight — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 8, 2020

📈 Trending on our site for quite possibly the first time:



'fly'#VPDebate — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 8, 2020

In fact, the Joe Biden campaign also turned their attention to it. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "Don't let this debate buzz off"

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

The debate comes nearly a week after the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland on September 29 which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

