Samosas with serial number has left the Twitter users confused. The unique style of serving samosas have grabbed many reactions. Scroll to see reactions

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Ah! Samosas are such a delight. Samosas with green chutney is a heavely combination that is undeniable. The street food is very famous in India and in other countries too. These samosas are recently trending on social sites and the reason will leave you amazed. Samosas are made by chefs and in India we call them 'Halwai'.

An internet user Nitin Misra took his Twitter to share a post , where in the twitterati mentioned how he received a serial-numbered samosa when ordered. Yes serial numbered! Wierd right? Sharing the photo on the site, he wrote,"Samosas I ordered had serial numbers Can tech pls stay away from my halwai."

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

In the image shared, two samosas are placed side by side and on the bottom of the samosa, the four alphabet serial numbers are engraved. This new and unique style of serving samosas have left twitteratis amazed.

After this hilarious picture was shared, it quickly got viral and attracted several reactions on it. The funny reaction tweets have flooded the internet. The post shared by Nitin has garnered over 12k likes and several retweets.

Take a look at reactions here:

It didnt have QR code? — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 2, 2021

This is scary - next what rasgulla with QR code :( :( — Anand Datta (@Anand_datta) September 1, 2021

Twitter users were left in splits as some asked from where did he get those samosas while others took a jibe at technology and for being everywhere. Many even said that this was necessary as samosas are also precious.

Did they launched e-samosa app to track origin of samosa, maker name, time of frying and oil used for end users of samosa yet ? pic.twitter.com/0zYKr6Anez — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharmagzb) September 2, 2021

One twitter users in a comical way commented,"When halwai is from engineering college!," while other wrote,"Haha! U sure these codes were not punched into the aloo inside too Nitin ?"

Haha! U sure these codes were not punched into the aloo inside too Nitin ?😂 — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) September 2, 2021

Serial numbered samosas! What's next Qr coded to download chutney asked the food lovers after witnessing this weird numbers on the samosas. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter.

Posted By: Ashita Singh