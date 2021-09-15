New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Netizens love to analyze and comment. The same happened with the newly launched Apple's iPhone 13 as the product received a traditional sarcastic welcome on social media. Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 13 and Pro series on Tuesday via a virtual live stream across different platforms.

However, the newly launched phone looks similar to that of Apple's last smartphone release iPhone 12. The resemblance in designs has raised several eyebrows on the social media platform. Pointing out a similar design, Netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes.

Check some of the most comical memes here:

The evergreen ' Kidney meme' is back with some developments as one internet user wrote, "Doesn't matter if it is 12 or 13, it will cost us our kidneys."


Some internet users made fun of the fact that iPhone 11, 12, and 13 are the same and there is no difference in either except higher prices.


One meme reads in a comical way, "Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max."


Some in a very hilarious way took a jibe at customers who are still paying the EMI for their last iPhone purchase, while others trolled the company for slowing the performance of older phones.

Also Read
Koo emerges as top Hindi microblogging platform, daily Hindi Koos double..
Koo emerges as top Hindi microblogging platform, daily Hindi Koos double..


The memes are crazily trending on various social media platforms. Internet users have highlighted several issues with the newly launched iPhone 13 but what it may look like from the outside, many have already planned to pre-book the phone.

What are your thoughts on this latest iPhone 13? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh