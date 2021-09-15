Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 on Tuesday and as expected, the newly launched products have received a traditional meme welcome by the netizens.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Netizens love to analyze and comment. The same happened with the newly launched Apple's iPhone 13 as the product received a traditional sarcastic welcome on social media. Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 13 and Pro series on Tuesday via a virtual live stream across different platforms.

However, the newly launched phone looks similar to that of Apple's last smartphone release iPhone 12. The resemblance in designs has raised several eyebrows on the social media platform. Pointing out a similar design, Netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes.

Check some of the most comical memes here:

The evergreen ' Kidney meme' is back with some developments as one internet user wrote, "Doesn't matter if it is 12 or 13, it will cost us our kidneys."

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vdAgMBxfgg — Jsemfrajeeer (@jsemfrajeeer) September 14, 2021

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/V3hzWb0eSQ — zomato (@zomato) September 14, 2021

Iphone 12 users upgrading to Iphone 13 💀🤑



#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JNPAVfIlFc — Shehroz :) (@JattBruce) September 14, 2021



Some internet users made fun of the fact that iPhone 11, 12, and 13 are the same and there is no difference in either except higher prices.



One meme reads in a comical way, "Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max."

My iPhone 12 trying to figure out how to self destruct once the iPhone 13 was announced: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/fd8k6ahcLV — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) September 14, 2021

My iPhone 11 when the 13 comes out: pic.twitter.com/csQb8gMh3w — luca (@hotboyluca) September 15, 2021



Some in a very hilarious way took a jibe at customers who are still paying the EMI for their last iPhone purchase, while others trolled the company for slowing the performance of older phones.

#iphone13series

Launching iPhone 13 when someone is still paying the EMI of iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/YiDQXk5lPB — Parth (@X__Parth) September 7, 2021



The memes are crazily trending on various social media platforms. Internet users have highlighted several issues with the newly launched iPhone 13 but what it may look like from the outside, many have already planned to pre-book the phone.

What are your thoughts on this latest iPhone 13? Do share.

