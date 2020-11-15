Pune's Pimple-Saudagar area resident was pretty much engrossed in her Diwali cleaning ritual and while doing that she threw away a bag that had precious items in it and was worth Rs 3 lakh.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A woman in Pune went through a rollercoaster of emotions on the day of Diwali. Reka Selukar, Pune-based woman who threw her old purse out while cleaning her house for Diwali, later found out that it contained jewellery worth Rs 3 lakhs, and was able to get the purse back was indeed a case of pure luck.

As the 'Ghanta Gadi' came, she sent the garbage their way, along with the bag. She later realised that the bag was not to be thrown away by any chance, The bag had a mangalsutra, a pair of anklets, and other kinds of jewellery.

After realising that she did a big mistake, she contacted a local social worker named Sanjay Kute. The social worker contacted the PCMC health department team about the same.

Kute told Pune Mirror, "While the Selukar family headed out to the garbage depot, the civic body's staff first ran a check for the ghanta-gadi if it was still in the area. But it had already dumped its contents into the vat that was picked up by the compactor."

The employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) searched rigorously for an hour and was able to find the bag with the precious items inside. The PCMC officer Hemant Lakhan went out of the way to help and actually sifted through 18-tonnes of muck to find the bag.

Lakhan told Pune Mirror, "If we'd delayed it any further, the compactor would have dumped the garbage and then it would have been impossible to locate the bag from the huge pile."

The family was in all relief as the corporation employee returned the bag safely to the owners. They were grateful to Lakhan who helped them to find the bag for them.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma