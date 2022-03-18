New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: March’s full moon will reach its peak on Friday. It will be the last full moon of the winter, and it will also mark the beginning of spring. The moon of March, also known as the Worm Moon, started shinning brighter from Wednesday evening (March 16) and will continue till Saturday morning (March 19).

According to NASA, the moon reached its peak at 3:18 AM EDT on Friday (12:45 PM IST), but it was not visible in India because of the daylight. This year's Worm Moon is also a Supermoon and occurs two days before the Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox, on March 20.

The southern Native American tribes named the worm moon after the earthworm casts, faeces that emerged as the ground thawed at winter's end, according to NASA. Northern Native American tribes lived among forests without native earthworms due to glaciers having wiped out the species, according to NASA. Therefore, some of these groups instead referred to the moon as the crow moon, as a nod to the birds whose cawing would signal the end of winter.

According to CNN, the March moon will appear larger to viewers because of the ‘moon illusion', and it is also called ‘Supermoon’. This occurs when the moon is near the horizon and our eyes compare the moon's size to trees, buildings or other earthly objects. By comparing these reference points to the moon, our brain tricks us into thinking the moon is bigger.

In Hinduism, the March moon falls during the month of Phalguna, corresponding with the festival of colours, Holi, a celebration of the victory of good over evil, and the start of spring.

Two such events have already been reported this year - Wolf Moon on January 17 and Snow Moon on February 16. CNN mentioned that according to NASA, there are nine full moons left in 2022, Pink moon (April 16), flower moon (May 16), strawberry moon (June 14), buck moon (July 13), sturgeon moon (August 11), harvest moon (September 10), hunter's moon (October 9), beaver moon (November 8) and cold moon (December 7).

Posted By: Simran Srivastav