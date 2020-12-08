Now as the mysterious metal block is making its appearance at different parts of the world, have you ever thought what will happen if it makes its surprise appearance in India? Also, how will the Indians react to it? No, then here we are with the glimpse of how Indian are going to react.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Monoliths have found a strong fan base on the internet after the shiny blocks of metal have been appearing and disappearing in different parts of the world. Ever since the first monolith was spotted in Utah, USA, and got disappeared, netizens are going berserk and are bringing in different theories as to how it disappeared.

Many are of the view that the aliens have finally taken over the Earth, however, going by the events of 2020 it seems normal now. After appearing at four different locations, recently, the mysterious monolith was spotted in Netherland by a group of hikers. Unlike the other monoliths, this metal block lacked shine.

Now as the mysterious metal block is making its appearance at different parts of the world, have you ever thought what will happen if it makes its surprise appearance in India? Also, how will the Indians react to it?

No, then here we are with the glimpse of how Indian are going to react. Indian Twitterati has already made their share of memes on the mysterious monolith which will leave you in splits.

Here have a look:

if monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/VBnDoLI7X7

— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 5, 2020

Or like this pic.twitter.com/J5PGjcWSK9

— Raaj Ampolu (@RaajAmpolu) December 5, 2020

Monolith found in india .



Monolith found in india .



2 days later : pic.twitter.com/a06vHMjda3 — Physicsis._.awesome7 (@Physicsisaweso1) December 5, 2020

True 😂😂😂😂😂😂

India mein aisa hi hota pic.twitter.com/WiXbCqB6cu — कृतिक 🔥 (@adbhutnar) December 5, 2020

Well, after seeing the tweets every Indian is going to nod their head in agreement that the possible reaction of Indians will be these only. Moving on, talking about the stories doing around the monoliths, an eye-witness last week reportedly claimed that four unidentified men removed the shiny silver monolith from the middle of the remote area of the Utah desert.

Explaining the whole incident, photographer Ross Bernards from Colorado wrote a detailed post on his Instagram handle where he gave an eye-witness account of how four men came out of nowhere and dismantled the structure and took it away on a wheelbarrow. In the post, he has also attached several pics of the four men breaking down the monolith.

Not just this, as per a report by Mirror, a group of stunt artists based in California has claimed responsibility for the mysterious monoliths. The group, named Most Famous Artist, took to their Instagram handle to share a few behind-the-scenes pics of the monoliths and said that these were for sale for $45,000.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv