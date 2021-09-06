Misrilal Rajput a Bhopal-based farmer is growing red ladyfingers in his garden. The red ladyfingers are healthier as the farmer claims. Check what's special about it here

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Lady's fingers is an alternative English name for okra, in India the lady's finger is known as 'Bhindi'.Bhindi is a rich source of antioxidants and various vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin C. It is one of the popular vegetables that is included on the menu of every eatery. But now, Misrilal Rajput of Madhya Prades has given a twist to the green vegetable. The popular green vegetable isn't green anymore!

Misrilal Rajput a farmer from Bhopal is growing red-colored okra in his garden and he claims for the vegetable to be healthier than the existing ones. Surprising right? but wait there's more to it. Rajput is selling those lady's fingers at a price that will blow your mind. Red okras that Misrilal grows is being sold for Rs 800 kg.

"The ladyfinger that I grow is red in color instead of its usual green color. It is more beneficial and nutritious than green ladyfinger. It is extremely beneficial for people who are facing heart and blood pressure issues, diabetes, high cholesterol," Misrilal Rajput told ANI.

Commenting on the price of red bhindi, Rajput said, "This ladyfinger is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It is being sold from ₹75-80 to ₹300-400 per 250 gram/500 gram in some malls." Rajput claims that these red okras are healthier but the price range is 5 to 7 times more than the green ones. Segregating from the normal okras, these red okras belong to the premium category of vegetables.

On the process of cultivation of red okras, Rajput said, "I had purchased 1 kg seeds from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi. I sowed them in the first week of July. In around 40 days, it started growing."

As per Rajput, no harmful pesticides were used during the cultivation of red ladyfinger, and that he can grow a minimum of 40-50 quintals and a maximum of 70-80 quintals of red ladyfinger on one acre of land.

