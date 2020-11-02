NASA's Hubble Telescope marked another victory, it has captured an asteroid worth 70,000 times the global economy. Know if this unique and valuable asteroid can help to regulate Earth's economy.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US-based space agency NASA had found so many asteriods in the decades and they all were one of their kind. But, this time NASA found an unbeleivable asteriod which is rich in Nickle and Iron and is worth $10,000 quadrillion ($10,000,000,000,000,000,000). Asteroid 'Psyche 16', traces of which were discovered back in 1852, has finally captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope. According to the report puclished in 'The Planetary Science Journal', this asteroid is 70,000 times more valuable than the global economy.

The author of the study and a planetary scientist, Tracy Becjer said, “We’ve seen meteorites that are mostly metal, but Psyche could be unique in that it might be an asteroid that is totally made of iron and nickel." Since the asteroid is found revolving around the sun, the researchers assumed that 'pschye 16' is a planet that did not form properly. The researchers beleieved that it was hit by the heavy objects in the solar system that pushed it away from the sun's gravitational force. And, due to the same reson, it must have lost its mantle and crust.

According to the researchers, the asteroid is around 230 million miles from Earth in the Solar System’s main asteroid belt, orbiting between Mars and Jupiter. Psyche, which spans 140 miles in diameter, has unique composition among all the asteroids found so far. However, Psyche orbits the Sun at an average distance of 3 astronomical units which makes it a variable distance between asteroid and Earth.

Earlier, NASA said in its report, "There are still contradictions in the currently available data, but the best analysis indicates that Psyche is likely made of a mixture of rock and metal, with metal comprising between 30-60 per cent of its volume."

What are the compositions of Psyche?

Before this unique asteoid, the reserchers have bagged 15 similar psyche asteroids and hence this one is called Pschye 16. These asteroids are generally made up of rock, metals and minerals. However, Psyche is completely formed by Iron and Nickle. According to a report published on CNN, there is no technology to bring this asteroid to Earth. So, at least for a decade, it is difficult to quote if earth-dwellers can use the benefits of Psyche 16.

Posted By: Srishti Goel