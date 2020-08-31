Shocking visuals of a 3-year-old girl thrown into the air after getting caught in the strings of a giant kite has gone viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place at a kite festival n Nanlioao, Taiwan where she was holding onto a large orange-coloured kite when a sudden gust of wind pulled her into the air.While 2020 has been a real bad year for everyone but it turned out to be lucky for this girl as she was unhurt in this ordeal when she got launched 100 feet into the air but lasted only for a few seconds.

A short clip has been doing rounds on social media and has left the netizens shocked.

It is reported that the incident lasted for 30 seconds before the youngster landed safely on the ground.

Have a look:

A 3-year-old girl was entangled in a speed kite and flung into the air during a kite festival held in Hsinchu, Taiwan on 30th August. Fortunately the toddler was grappled by the adults on the ground as she descended. The little girl suffered only minor scratches. pic.twitter.com/JBtooGhmN0 Also Read 'Kya kijieyga itni dhan rashi ka': Netizens go ROFL as SC imposes Re 1.. — 7or8penniesGetLost (@talalaolaytw) August 30, 2020



The girl suffered no physical injuries, the Hsinchu City Government decided to suspend the festival and promised to launch a safety review, said a local media report.

The annual kite festival event at Nanlioao sees lite flying teams performing several tricks and stunts with huge kites.

На севере Тайване воздушный змей унес трехлетнюю девочку в небо. pic.twitter.com/NKyWPR3fAG — Romanoff Roman (@RRomannoff) August 30, 2020

Last week, a young girl sitting on a giant inflatable unicorn was swept away to the sea due to strong currents off the town Antirio on Monday. Fortunately, she was spotted by a Greek ferry and rescued without any harm.

The girl, reported to be aged four or five, was with her parents at a beach when strong currents drifted her about half a mile away from the reach of her parents.

