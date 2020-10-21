The meat ice cream was prepared for the first time at the Belago 2020 exhibition in September, watch video

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: This year, netizens have had enough of weird combination of food. From rose flavoured maggie to Nutella biryani, the internet saw several horrific food fusions in 2020. Now, a new weird food combo had made it to the list and those who are constantly checking their social media feed have got another reason to puke this year.

Now, the new prey to human experiment is everyone's favourite ice-cream. Yes! we humans have not left it too from our list of the experiment. This might sound like a joke but researchers have actually created a meat-flavoured ice-cream at the Minsk Institute for Meat & Dairy.

It is reported that the meat ice cream was prepared for the first time at the Belago 2020 exhibition in September.

However, we have not only come up with the information but also with the video of it. Called the 'Ice Meat', it is served out of an ice-cream machine and has a sludge-like consistency, as reported by UNILAD.

"The meat ice cream is a refreshing original healthy product that is perfect for a light snack," said Irina Kaltovich, a senior researcher at the Institute’s Meat Product Department.

She added that the advantage of the meat ice cream is the absence of sugar in its composition.

We still don't know how it tastes like but adding to the information only one person did the honour to taste it, it was Grigory Pinchuk, chief specialist of technologies for dairy production, tasted the ice-cream from a small spoon and didn't seem too thrilled by the experience.

He said the flavour can be improved for a more refined taste. However, he said Ice meat 'has the right to exist'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma