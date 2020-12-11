Exoplanet HD 106906 b move around a pair of stars on an eccentric, misaligned orbit located far away from even its host stars' debris disk. The system where this gas giant resides is only 15 million years old, suggesting that our Planet Nine could have been formed very early on in the evolution of 4.6 billion-year-old solar system.

Astronomers have discovered a massive Jupiter-like exoplanet orbiting 68 billion miles away from its young stellar duo in a manner that offers clue to the existence of a distant celestial object in our solar system, dubbed "Planet Nine".

"This system draws a potentially unique comparison with our solar system," explained paper's lead author Meiji Nguyen, as quoted in a report by NASA. "It's very widely separated from its host stars on an eccentic and highly misaligned orbit, just like the prediction for Planet Nine. This begs the question of how these planets formed and evolved to end up in their current configuration.

The exoplanet was discovered in 2013 with the Magellan Telescopes at the Las Campanas Observatory in the Atacama Desert of Chile. Over the years, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope collected accurate measurements of its motion. Using the Hubble data, the astronomers calculated that the planet completes one revolution around its stellar duo in 15,000 years. The planet's vegabond nature offers clues to what may have caused the hypothetical Planet Nine to end up in the outer reaches of our own solar system, well beyond the orbit of the otherplanets and beyond the Kuiper Belt.

"It is as if we have a time machine for our own planetary system going back 4.6 billion years to see what may have happened when our young solar system was dynamically active and everything was being jostled around and rearranged," said Paul Kalas of the University of California.

