Islam bats for Bangladeshi national cricket team, and she recently tied the knot with cricketer Mim Mosaddeak, see this amazing wedding photoshoot

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Nowadays, people mend the wedding ritual and sometimes they also skip it but what goes unmissable is wedding photoshoot. The photoshoots for the wedding are the thing which goes by theme and differs from culture to culture. However, this time what struck our eye is Bangladeshi cricketer Sanchita Islam and her wedding photoshoot in which she well depicted her passion for cricket.

Islam bats for Bangladeshi national cricket team, and she recently tied the knot with cricketer Mim Mosaddeak, who debuted first-class Rangpur Division in the 2017–18 National Cricket League.

A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over 📷 🏏



Bangladesh 🇧🇩 international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose. She got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.



(Photos: @ProthomAlo) pic.twitter.com/52jNxhmedu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, when it comes to the wedding everyone just goes for the traditional photoshoot but Islam did not go for it and instead, she decided to go with her wedding photoshoot on the pitch. In the viral photos, Islam is seen holding a cricket bat and is dressed in traditional bridal attire. The photos were shared on Twitter ESPN Cric Info's Twitter channel.

Taking to Twitter, ESPN tweeted her photo and wrote, "A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over ?? ??

Bangladesh ???? international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose. She got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur."

The netizens were impressed with the photoshoot and the photo has so far garnered 213 retweets and 2.3k likes. One of the users said, "This is pretty"

Another user said, "Good to see such passion for the game, yet another said, "What a maiden!"

Happy married life 💚 — pamma85🇮🇳 (@pamma343) October 21, 2020

Good to see such passion for the game — Avatar (@InevitableDr) October 21, 2020

What a maiden!! — Anil Hanagud (@AHanagud) October 21, 2020

Islam hailed from Rangpur and is 24-year-old. She marked her first international cricket in 2014. Islam has played in 14 ODIs and 32 T20 matches. She was also part of the 2018 Women's Asia Cup Final that Bangladesh won.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma