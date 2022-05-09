New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There is no lie that weddings are filled with dramas. From expensive clothes to dancing to some upset relatives, weddings are incomplete without these things. But this bride and groom took the wedding drama to another level when their families fought over the groom's sherwani. This happened in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where the groom and bride's side of the family divulged into a fight when the groom didn't wear a traditional dhoti-kurta.

The news agency ANI reported that the groom wore sherwani to his wedding, which led to a fight between both sides. "Case registered against bride and groom sides after violence broke out between them at the wedding yesterday, May 8 over the groom wearing sherwani, instead of dhoti-kurta for pheras. Bride's side wanted him to don traditional dhoti-kurta," Dhamnod PS in-charge Sunil Yaduvanshi told ANI in a statement.

The police said that both sides of the family allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash. "The groom Sundarlal, a resident of Dhar city, was wearing a 'sherwani', while the bride's relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta',” Dhamnod police station in-charge Yaduvanshi told PTI.

Both the groom and bride's side of the family lodged police complaints and the case was registered against some family members under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Later, groom Sundarlal told PTI, "The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting".

Many people gathered at the Dhamnod police station and protested. Some women alleged that the stones were thrown at them by the bride's side of the family, which also caused injuries to some people. Later, both the families completed the marriage rituals, a family source told PTI.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav