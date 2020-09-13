A spiritual organisation is offering online coronavirus relief Puja for people who are worried about their well being.

Ever since the COVID-19 infection turned into a pandemic of mammoth proportions, our lives have changed in ways, we couldn't have possibly imagined before. Even as the research for the vaccine is underway, we keep following various measures and look for solution to keep the virus at bay. We have come across solutions such as 'Bhabhijee papad' and 'Immunity Sandesh' that seem downright bizarre.

Now a spiritual organisation is offering online coronavirus relief Puja for people who are worried about their well being during covid times. The organisation is charging Rs 2100 plus an extra 18 per cent GST for arranging the virtual puja.

"With the onslaught of COVID-19, for the protection of all the devotees, Shakthipeeth Digital has launched a special Online Maa Durga Puja for protection from Corona. Maa Durga, seated atop a Lion, is considered the other half of Lord Shiva. Her eight arms holding eight different weapons are symbolic of the eight directions and how she has the power to destroy diseases and protect her devotees from all evils. Durga Saptashati Path is a powerful puja of Maa Durga that will help overcome trying times by giving you strength and relief. By evoking her blessings, Maa will protect her devotees from this pandemic. Let's all pray to Maa Durga for health, wealth, and victory over negative influences. Book your Online Special Durga Puja for protection from Corona today on Shaktipeeth Digital and share it with your loved ones too!"

In June, a sweet shop also went viral as they came up with Sandesh sweet that could help people fight coronavirus as it was made with herbs like tulsi, Haldi (turmeric), chhoti ilaichi (cardamom), joshti modhu (liquorice), jayfal (nutmeg), ginger and more.

In July, another video went viral in which Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that 'Bhabhi Ji Papad' will defeat coronavirus as it is made with ingredients that will boost a person’s immunity. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus.

However, no particular herbal or supplement or food has been officially declared as preventive to coronavirus.

