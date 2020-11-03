Burger King tweeted a message urging customers to “order from McDonald’s” and other fast-food chains as well during the current situation.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: From arguing about whopper is good or Big Mac is better, we all have grown up and so have the food chains as they are now coming forward to support the competition brand because a friend in need is a friend indeed and Burger King takes all the credit for that. The popular burger chain tweeted a message urging customers to “order from McDonald’s” and other fast-food chains as well during the current situation. Their message is doing rounds on social media and is grabbing all the attention.

Taking to Twitter, Burger King wrote, "We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either,” tweeted Burger King along with a note. Asking people to extend their support for food joints and chains, they wrote in the message, “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment”.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The Burger King shared the post on November 2, the post has so far garnered 125.5 k likes and netizens are praising the efforts of the burger joint. Many users appreciated them and one of the users said, "I love that you have included the independent businesses. All businesses should feel supported and included! Thank you for reminding so many people what they can do to show support!"

The Burger King shared this message after the UK once again initiated a second nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus cases as the COVID-19 cases were surging in the country.

