New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the ongoing efforts to find a permanent solution to coronavirus infection, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai have found that a coating of a water-loving solution on PPE kits and masks could reduce the risk of infection. According to a report in Times of India, the water-loving surface, scientifically considered as hydrophilic, takes less time to dry.COVID- 19 spreads through the water droplets so the coating of this solution can help in decreasing the spread of this disease.

Earlier, the properties of this chemical have been published in General Physics of Fluids of the American Institute of Physics. COVID- 19 spreads through the water droplets so the coating of this solution can help in decreasing the spread of this disease. IIT Mumbai professor Dr Rajneesh Bhardwaj said, “The Teflon pan is hydrophobic as it repels water, but its underside is hydrophilic and water drops here dry faster,” said Dr Rajneesh Bharadwaj, who along with Dr Amit Agrawal, published a research article on this topic in ‘Physics of Fluid’ journal brought out by American Institute of Physics.

“We can chemically treat material used for PPE and face masks so that droplets containing the novel coronavirus dry up faster, breaking the transmission chain,” TOI quoted Dr Agrawal as saying.

Various studies suggest that once coronavirus dries out, the probability of infection decreases. It has also been found that the virus-containing droplets are very small. So, the researchers are constantly exploring how the virus gets collected in face masks and more exposed surfaces such as door handles or touch screens of smartphones.

Dr. Bhardwaj and his team experimented on the different surfaces to analyse the time taken by the droplets to get dried. He said, “We have calculated how long it takes for droplets to get dry on different surfaces. We have assessed its drying time on the surface of the mask and PPE kits. We have found in calculations that droplets dry quickly on the hydrophilic surface.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel