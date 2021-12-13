New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Over two-thirds of our Earth is water. There’s a reason Earth is called planet blue. This water not just sustains life inside or seas and oceans but now may be proved instrumental in decoding the origins of alien life.

According to a group of scientists, Earth was once almost waterless, and our oceans were merely the result of snow and water through rains from outer space sources. They add that outer space sources may be responsible for most of the 332,500,000 cubic miles of water covering the Earth.

What is the basis of "earth's outer space water" theory?

Scientists studied the grains of an asteroid called 25143 Itokawa (brought to Earth by a Japanese probe), scientists came to the conclusion that our oceans may have come from outer space.

The grains brought back from the asteroid are found to have a significant amount of water. The scientists analysed the contents of asteroid using atom-probe tomography, the technique through which the scientists can count atoms one by one in a given sample.

Scientists add that this water was most likely created by the solar wind. In the clouds of dust that float throughout the solar system, these particles would have interacted with oxygen atoms to create water molecules.

According to Professor Martin Lee of the University of Glasgow, who was part of the group that studied the asteroid, all the water that is found in our seas did not come from solar dust grains alone. Ice from comets and asteroids crashing on Earth also played an important role.

Are there oceans on other worlds? Yes! Earth is not alone. When you look deeper into our solar system, there are worlds we suspect have oceans hidden beneath their icy surfaces. NASA scientist Lucas Paganini is here to tell you more. https://t.co/Ev1z4KydKl pic.twitter.com/rea1MULtiI — NASA (@NASA) December 8, 2021

Earlier, NASA had shared a video in which its scientist Lucas Paganin says that there are huge amounts of water in our universe and it’s abundant in planetary systems forming around other stars. “But mostly it’s in the form of gas,” he had said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma