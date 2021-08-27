People fall in this new Milk Crate Challenge. Watch here why these challenge enthusiasts are doing this

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Challenges are new dares that we do these days. Be it ice bucket or flip the bottle internet has opened weird new portals for these trends. Social media plays a vital role in promoting these challenges and they are specially famous among internet users. Talking about challenges, A new viral cahllenge has entered the market that is ' Milk crate challenge'.

In various videos on internet people can be seen falling off of milk crates while trying to climb them like staircases. This milk crate challenge is the latest trend among people these days.

The Milk Crate Challenge involves stacking of milk crates in a shape of standing triangle to give them form of steps. People then try to climb the crates from one side and down from its other side. If failed or made a misstep, they fall on the ground or on the tap of crates.

2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021

Twitter , Instagram and other social media sites have been bombarded with videos of people doing this challenge. In several videos people fail misserably as they fall down, watching it seems painful, but these challenge enthusiasts are not stoping on the account of pain.

With this challenge getting more popular day by day, health experts have also raised question on people getting seriously hurt. Baltimore's city health department pointed out that, "With Covid-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge".

Heals and hospital bills wait 😂😳 #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/iGbcibE258 — Milk crate challenge (@milkcratechalle) August 23, 2021

Despite the warnings, challenge enthusiasts are still opting to do the challenge. In a recently shared video a woman is attempting this challenge wearing high heels, some adventure right ?

