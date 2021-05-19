The viral video was initially shared by a firefighter who along with his teammates ran to extinguish the car despite that it was already half-burnt by then. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: COVID-19 cases are on a constant surge in the country and all around the globe. And amidst the ongoing pandemic, people are leaving no stone unturned to take utmost care of themselves by following the basic guidelines of wearing masks and keeping a sanitizer bottle handy with them.

But little did anyone know that the alcohol-based solution has the power to burn down a car. Yes, it's true! A shocking incident has come into light where a man in USA's Rockville was in his car and smoking while using a sanitizer. As per reports, accidentally a spark from his cigarette fell into the sanitizer setting the whole vehicle ablaze.

Isn't it crazy? A video of the same is doing rounds on social media and has gone viral. The clip features a black coloured car burning while parked in a market's parking area and fire brigade people trying to extinguish the flames.

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

The driver was immediately rushed to the hospital at the time his car caught fire. According to reports, some parts of his body were burnt but his condition is stable now.

Meanwhile, the video was initially shared by a firefighter who along with his teammates ran to extinguish the car despite that it was already half-burnt by then. On the other hand, the video is drawing a lot of attention on social media as people are talking about being careful while using a sanitizer.

For the unversed, alcohol-based sanitizers which are being recommended to use amidst COVID-19's global pandemic, contain ethylene. This is a substance that contains burning fluid and is highly inflammable which means they can catch fire immediately even with a spark. Therefore, it is very important to be cautious while using it.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal