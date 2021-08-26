A man identified as Ruairí McSorely also famous as Frostbit Boy’ was rescued off the coast of Kerry on Sunday night, after being stranded for 12 hours in the sea. He was surrounded by a pod of dolphins when he was found.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ruairí McSorely, famously known on the internet as ‘Frostbit Boy’, has been identified as the swimmer who was rescued off the coast of Kerry on Sunday night, after being stranded for 12 hours in the sea. The 24-year-old went viral online in 2015 following a TV interview that garnered millions of views when he was walking to school in the snow and said "you wouldn't be long getting frostbit."

An Irish coastguard reportedly discovered the swimmer's clothes on the beach and requested a rescue mission as early as 11 am on Sunday. Fenit RNLI volunteers halted their search operation in the afternoon but resumed at 6 pm. Lifeboats and helicopters were used to search the man. Finally, a volunteer lifeboat crew located the swimmer after spotting a pod of dolphins and a head bobbing above the water near Castlegregory Beach, County Kerry.

Ruairí, who is originally from Derry, was released from University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday (August). He told the Irish Independent he was feeling “100 per cent” after the incident with “no long-term damage.”

“The only thing was my kidneys needed to readjust, so there has been no serious harm. It was only a matter of going into the hospital to heat up a bit. Other than that, I was fine,” Ruairí said.

Ruairí mentioned that he saw "black tails" appear near him in the water and couldn't tell whether they were sharks or dolphins. “They were just swimming around me. If anything, they may have helped me. It was definitely an experience,” he said.

"I just thought to myself, maybe it wouldn’t have been the worst idea to have googled this before I jumped in, but they were just dolphins," he further added.

Commenting on the rescue, Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Gerard O’Donnell said after “a long and exhaustive search”, members of the lifeboat crew were “overjoyed” to see the missing swimmer in the water.

