The incident happened in the city of Madurai where the man was seen worshipping the liquor bottle at a wine shop. Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: India is a land of many faiths, people see God in different things and don't shy away from actually showering their prayers. No, we aren't talking about any religion but the most unusual things people worship like motorbike, rats and what not. And now there's another thing which has added on to the list is liquor bottle. However, unlike motorbike and rats, this doesn't have a dedicated temple yet but yes, you read that right!

The incident is of Madurai city where a man dressed in white started worshipping bottles full of alcohol the time he bought them. This happened when Tamil Nadu's state government gave the permission to reopen liquor shops after lockdown. Post this, a tide of people ran to their nearby shops to buy alcohol where one of the men surprisingly lighted a diya and kept it on the ground before purchasing two bottles of alcohol.

Once he bought the bottles, he was spotted kissing and praying to them while standing in front of the liquor store. The whole act was filmed by a few people present there through their cameras. And ever since the video of the man has been doing rounds on the social media platforms.

In fact, even news agency ANI tweeted the video, captioning it as, "A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state."

Take a look at Madurai man's viral worshipping video here:

#WATCH | A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state pic.twitter.com/sIp9LUR0GM — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Now isn't it interesting?

Well, this is not the first time something like this has come into light, earlier also, such incidents of people worshipping alcohol bottles have gone viral on social media.

