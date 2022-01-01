Actor Shatrughan Sinha with Sonakshi Sinha in a Doordarshan video celebrating the arrival of year 1990 | Twitter/@90skid via Doordarshan Archives

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Thirty one years before, when the world did not revolve around the sun of internet and the virtual energy of hashtags was still a couple of decades away, the New Year celebrations were much different than they are today. Of course, there was no pandemic back then so people could still move around in real world despite no virtual connections.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of 90skid shared a snippet of Doordarshan’s New Year program that the state broadcaster had put on air to mark the arrival of the year 1990. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Amrish Puri, Satyajit Ray and Ghar ho toh aisa star Deepti Naval, the snippet comprises of a catchy jingle titled ‘abhi toh nabbey ka dekho kamaal’ (now see the magic of 1990).

1990 new year celebration on Doordarshan! pic.twitter.com/thZSHOdS2R — 90skid (@memorable_90s) January 1, 2022

Whole family used to sit together: Twitter dips in the sea of nostalgia

People on the micro blogging site looked back at the times that were with immense volumes of nostalgia. Read such reactions.

Life is boring now since 2020, no entertainment, no cinema, no proper celebration..& even TV has no proper entertainment, yesterday me & dad were trying hard to find something good on tv channel for new year celebration but didn't find any. In 90's doordarshan had something. — Jordon (@John_Travelta) January 1, 2022

Yes there used to be a special charm for these new year programs...whole family used to sit together enjoying sweets and peanuts, popcorn — Chhaya Jain (@chhayajolly) January 1, 2022

Tweeples also managed to identify the young Sonakshi Sinha and her brother in the throwback video.

Read other ‘priceless’ reactions:

All used to wait till 12 midnight with such programmes which were rare on TV on other days. — ॐ M ॐ (@Garuda_77) January 1, 2022

When there was only Doordarshan and we used to have Malayalam events on New Year’s eve and then taken over by Delhi relay. All that’s left is these beautiful memories.😐 https://t.co/QEYHMVyyf1 — aswathykutty (@aswathykuttycg) January 1, 2022

My childhood in 2 mins https://t.co/6OrH4cl4fU — Raskalnikov (@AquaQuillDesign) January 1, 2022

Let's go back to the 80s-90s and Early 2000. https://t.co/7fkFZoPWju — ADITYA MISHRA (@AdityaMishra_) January 1, 2022

Except for Goa, Jaipur and Hyderabad, the New Year celebrations for 2022 across India remained a muted affair amid the threat posed by more transmissible Omicron strain of coronavirus. This was the second straight year when the New Year’s arrival was mired by COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma