New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Thirty one years before, when the world did not revolve around the sun of internet and the virtual energy of hashtags was still a couple of decades away, the New Year celebrations were much different than they are today. Of course, there was no pandemic back then so people could still move around in real world despite no virtual connections.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of 90skid shared a snippet of Doordarshan’s New Year program that the state broadcaster had put on air to mark the arrival of the year 1990. Featuring Shabana Azmi, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Amrish Puri, Satyajit Ray and Ghar ho toh aisa star Deepti Naval, the snippet comprises of a catchy jingle titled ‘abhi toh nabbey ka dekho kamaal’ (now see the magic of 1990).

Whole family used to sit together: Twitter dips in the sea of nostalgia

People on the micro blogging site looked back at the times that were with immense volumes of nostalgia. Read such reactions.

Tweeples also managed to identify the young Sonakshi Sinha and her brother in the throwback video.

Read other ‘priceless’ reactions:

Except for Goa, Jaipur and Hyderabad, the New Year celebrations for 2022 across India remained a muted affair amid the threat posed by more transmissible Omicron strain of coronavirus. This was the second straight year when the New Year’s arrival was mired by COVID-19 pandemic.

