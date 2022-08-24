Watch: This Amazing Printer Prints A-4 Size 'Dosa', Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Can't believe what you read? Take a look.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Wed, 24 Aug 2022 06:10 PM IST
Minute Read
Watch: This Amazing Printer Prints A-4 Size 'Dosa', Video Leaves Netizens In Shock
Image Credits: Twitter screengrab/@NaanSamantha

Technology has made our lives way too easier. From washing machines used for washing clothes with just pressing a button to make chapati within minutes with chapati-maker, a click on a button can do a lot.

Now, a new gadget is making round on the internet. The video that has been going viral on social media platforms has left the netizens shocked. Taking one step further, the video clip shows a Dosa Printer. Yes, you heard it right.

The device, like the name, says, resembles a generic printer that prints extremely thin almost A-4 size sheets of dosa. The rectangular dosa maker has sparked a debate on social media from people calling it 'a useless innovation' to netizens appreciating the quick and easy solution.

"This is useless innovation. Making dosa is not the hardest part. Preparing batter is the harder work. In Chappathi makers, the machine prepares the dough from flour so it makes sense," a user said.

A second user tweeted, "Can see a use for this in most families where one person is expected to keep making dosas for the rest of the family till they’re completely satisfied before making some for themself and eating alone after everyone is done. This way everyone could eat together?"

A user seemed more interested in knowing if the machine makes chutney too. "Did the machine make chutney? So we order the dosa machine so that the 5min we save by not manually making the tava dosa by hand can be used on the phone? Seriously," the third user wrote.

Another user asked if one would need to print a "test idli" in case the batter jammed the printer. "Just thinking whether after installation, will it give out a Mini Uttappam as a test page. And what to do in case of Paper/Dosa Jam?" a user asked.

