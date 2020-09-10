The mission also included an onboard camera that captured the launch and landing from a new vantage point

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: SpaceX successfully launched an Earth-observation satellite for Argentina and two smallsats into low Earth orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket on August 30. The mission also included an onboard camera that captured the entire rocket takeoff and return back to the surface of our planet for all to see. Most of us have seen the launch of dozens of Space X rockets through webcast seeing the beginning and end of the flight provides a fresh perspective to the space enthusiasts, Notably, the 2 min and 20-second footage just captures the launch and landing phase, with the main part that includes separation of the rocket's second stage omitted.

Argentina’s space agency launched these satellites to monitor this planet’s environment and provide data and imagery to first responders looking to keep our planet in working order. The Staleite was originally scheduled to be launched in January but the project was delayed due to technical issues. Now that the satellite is deployed, SAOCOM-1b is in a Sun-synchronous orbit.

SpaceX has so far delivered more than 700 of its internet-beaming satellites into space. According to Musk, there need to be between 500 and 800 satellites in orbit before they beam cheaper Internet. In May 2019, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink communication satellites, which surprised astronomers and laypeople with their appearance in the night sky.

Astronomers have warned that satellite constellations like SpaceX's Starlink network could disproportionately affect science programmes that require twilight observations, such as searches for Earth-threatening asteroids and comets,

