New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The whole of north India has been reeling under the impact of the severe heatwave. With several states and union territories (UTs), especially Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, relaxing COVID-19 norms, tourists have thronged Dehradun, Shimla and other hilly cities.

However, most of the tourists are flouting COVID-19 norms that has caused panic among health experts. Recently, a video has also gone viral on social media where hundreds of people can be seen bathing in the top holiday destinations of Mussoorie. The video of 'Kempty Falls' raised many eyes brows as no one was seen wearing a mask and social distancing was obviously been ignored.

Several netizens have expressed anger over the viral video. “Empty brains in Kempty,” said a user on Twitter. Another user commented, "This is a power move: nahao and mar jao.”

“They all collectively share only one braincell,” said another user.

Various tourist destinations have spotted a large number of crowds in places such as Kuldi Bazar and Mall Road. On the other hand, Nanital also witnessed the same situation as the number of tourists was increased. Since a large number of tourists visited hills, a shortage of beds in hotels was also witnessed in the state.

It is being said that more than five lakh - flocked to Himachal Pradesh after the COVID curbs were eased by the government. An influx of people was witnessed among every hill station as people went to the hills to relax.

