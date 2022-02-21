Bengaluru/Trivandrum | Jagran Trending Desk: Kerala's 62-year old Nagaratnamma defied all age related stereotypes as she climbed state's second highest peak Agasthyarkoodam in Thiruvananthapuram, on February 16. The Bangalore resident has been widely appreciated by netizens after a video of her trekking surfaced online. Clad in saree, Nagaratnamma is seen easily trekking one of the highest and toughest peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range. The video also shows her smiling gleefully after her rope climbing.

In a post on Instagram, user Vishnu wrote it was Nagaratnamma’s first trip outside Karnataka. “She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experience for all those who watched her climb..,” he said in the post.

Until a few years ago, women were not allowed to trek to the peak of Agasthyarkoodam, a mountain range near Thiruvananthapuram.

Women and children under the age of 14 were prohibited on account of safety concerns and opposition by the local tribal community.

But the rule underwent a change in late 2018, the Kerala High Court had ruled that gender-based restrictions can’t be imposed on those who wanted to trek to Agasthyarkoodam.

Soon after that, the state forest department opened online registration for women to trek to the mountain range. Agasthyarkoodam is not just a trekking range but also a pilgrimage centre with the Neyyar wildlife sanctuary.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma