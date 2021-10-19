New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A shocking incident took place at Kalyan railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra when a pregnant woman nearly got stuck in the gap between train and platform. This incident took place on October 18, when an eight-month pregnant woman tried to deboard a moving train and slipped. However, right then, a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)saved the life of the lady.

Taking to Twitter handle, Shivaji M Sutar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, shared the incident's CCTV footage. He wrote, "RPF staffer Shri SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today." He further urged, "Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train. "

Here have a look:

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today.



Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/68imlutPaY — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 18, 2021

Passengers who witnessed this incident lauded Khandekar’s efforts, while others pacified the woman, who was terrified after the incident.

As per reports, the lady came along with her husband and child. They were scheduled to board a train from Kalyan to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, they boarded the wrong train, and when it started moving, they realised their mistake, resulting in a scary situation. The lady received no injuries and left the platform to board the correct train for Gorakhpur.

Well, this is not the first time such an incident took place at Kalyan railway station. Earlier on September 30, a 48-year-old man was saved by two RPF women constables. Similar incidents keep happening on railway stations, and RPF personnel always manages to save people.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv