This man took to social media to share his unusual discovery with the world, have a look.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| Nature never fails to amaze us - sometimes with its beauty, the other with peculiar things it holds. In one such case, a rare creature has been found on the beach of Caernarfon in North Wales. Martyn Green, 47, was on a beach holiday with his family when he noticed something unusual on the shores. At first look, Green and his family thought that it was some piece of wood.

However, when they went near to have a close look, they saw the strange driftwood covered with thousands of tentacled sea creatures. Green took to social media to share his unusual discovery with the world. He described the creatures as "mesmerising to watch".

"My wife Gemma, she found it. We were walking on the beach and she called us and said 'come back, look at this," he told Liverpool Echo.



"We went and had a look and it looked like something not of this world," he added.

Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerising to watch. Gemma Green Posted by Martyn Green on Sunday, 6 September 2020

Martyn Green and his son searched on Google to figure out what the sea creatures could be and realised that they had stumbled upon Goosenecked Barnacles. These rare specimens are considered a delicacy in Portugal and Spain, where they're known as percebes and can be sold for "as much as 25 pounds a go."

He also said that these unusual creatures are one of the most expensive sea creatures you can buy.

The Scottish Sun reported that the barnacle-covered log could be worth 50,000 pounds - approximately ₹ 48 lakh.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma