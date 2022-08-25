WATCH: Pilot Making Announcement In Punjabi-English Mix Leaves Netizens Amazed

There are many videos that leave the internet surprised. With users sharing every other thing on social media, there are a lot of times when we end up watching something unique and interesting. Here is one such video that has been making rounds on social media platforms.

A video shared by a Twitter user is going viral on social media. The video shows the captain of the Bangalore to Chandigarh flight making an announcement in a Punjabi-English mix.

The caption of the video reads, "Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh."

The Indigo pilot at first can be heard speaking in English. He said that during the flight, while passengers sitting on the left side would be able to show off their photography skills, people sitting on the right would meanwhile see Hyderabad. He then suddenly shifts to Punjabi language and mentioned that later, passengers on left would see Jaipur, while the other side would be able to see Bhopal.

The pilot then jokingly added that people sitting on the aisle seat can only turn left and right and look at each other. This left passengers laughing. "Lesson learnt is what? Take a window seat," the captain funnily added. He further instructs the passengers to wear keep wearing their face masks and asked them to remain seated until the plane lands in Chandigarh.

Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

"Your luggage is safe. Till the time the doors don't open, kindly remain seated. Luggage is totally safe with you," the pilot stated."

The video has got nearly 50k views with netizens appreciating the pilot. A user wrote, "Wow! salute the soldier sailor and his martial lineage," another said, "Took so many flights to Chandigarh n never got this Captain!!! Kya fayda?"

A second user added, "excellent! we need more of these jovial addresses. Most don't bother to listen to the standard mugged-up announcements."