Watch: People Across The World Shaking Leg On 'Patakha Guddi' Trend

The viral trends on social media platforms are fun to watch. From videos of celebrities going viral to common people taking up the internet by storm doing their own unique thing, social media has always been an easily accessible platform for people to showcase their talents.

Now, a new trend has set Instagram on fire as the users on the social media app are busy shaking a leg on a 2014 Bollywood song from the movie Highway. While scrolling through Instagram reels, you must have come across the viral trend where people are creating a buzz with their moves on the remix of the song Patakha Guddi, sung by the talented duo, the Nooran Sisters.

The trend has indeed created a buzz over social media platforms. People across the world can be seen grooving to the beats of the song and performing the dance steps designated to the viral “Ali Ali Ali” trend.

Take A Look:

This video was shared by a dance coach and shows two German women performing a dance cover of the song. The dance was loved by a lot of users and the video got more than 312k likes.

Another famous video is created by the famous content creator and social media influencer duo from Tanzania, Kili Paul, and Neema Paul. The video got more than 108k likes.

One of the videos is from Times Square in New York that shows the duo shaking a leg on the energetic song.

The other user who shared the dance video is from Birmingham and the video has lakhs of views.

A man from the Philippines also amazed the netizens with his fantastic moves. Take a look:

The movie, Highway is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language road drama, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie stars Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

This is not the first time when a Bollywood song has taken over the internet. Earlier, another video of the US Navy performing the title track of the movie, Kal Ho Na Ho went viral.

The video was also shared by Karan Johar, the producer of the movie, and gained a lot of appreciation from Twitter users.