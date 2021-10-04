New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Weddings are specials and people always dream big of their weddings. From fancy clothes to lavish decor some weddings have it all. To make weddings even more special nowadays, the bride and groom choose to make grand entries with all the props. While some people want their weddings to be simple and small. But this wedding from Pakistan is unique of all and has gone viral on the internet.

A video of Pakistani bride and groom wedding entry has been doing rounds on several social platforms as netizens are going crazy over the video. In Hunza valley of Pakistan, a bride and groom ditched all lavish entry props and opted to reach the wedding venue on a JCB! Yes JCB!.

In a 40 second video shared by a Twitter user Ghulam Abbas Shah, " A newlywed couple can be seen riding on a JCB all dressed up. The vehicle is decorated with flowers and they are standing on the excavator of the JCB. If seen carefully, there are 2 chairs kept on the excavator for the bride and groom to sit. As the couple rode the JCB, people on the road are cheering for them and bursting crackers. In the end, the newlywed got down the JCB's excavator.

The video has garnered over 3K views and several likes. Some may say that this is the most absurd thing they have ever heard but both the bride and groom both grabbed many eyes from their stunt.

Hats off to the cute couple for venturing into a novel celebration — vmgramakkannan (@vmgrkannan) October 3, 2021

Some of the microbloggers are appreciating the newly wed's an adventure as one internet user commented, "Hats off to the cute couple for venturing into a novel celebration”, a second user wrote, “Gajjab”, “Too good,” wrote a third.

Ghar ujadne nahin, basane jaa rahe hain...😂 https://t.co/DDAPfTRat6 — Shailendra Wangu (@Wangu_News18) October 1, 2021

Lagta hai JCB Bhi Dahej me mili hai — MOHD HAROON (@MOHDHAR34553553) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, others took a jibe and commented, "Lagta hai JCB Bhi Dahej me mili hai," one other said," Ghar ujadne nahin, basane jaa rahe hain..., " and another wrote, "What are they even trying to do?"

What are your thoughts on this viral video? do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh