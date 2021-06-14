Composed by iconic duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal song ‘Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam’ was sung by even more prolific pairing of the voices of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi in film ‘Humjoli’.

Kohima/ New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a video which has now gone viral on Internet, scores of Nagaland Police personnel can be seen walking left and right on the rhythm of the 1970’s iconic Badminton song ‘Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam’. The video went viral after first being posted by Indian Police Service officer Rupin Sharma and dazzled the netizens across the country.

Watch the full video

’Superb instructor’, ‘well done’: Netizens full of praise for Naga Police Instructor

A user took to Twitter and while calling the instructor “superb”, suggested that he should be sent out as a guest instructor to schools.

“I'm sure I would have marched well in school if I had such an amazing instructor!,” the user added.

What a superb instructor!! he should be sent out as guest instructor to schools! I'm sure I would have marched well in school if I had such an amazing instructor! — Kavi D A (@KaviDA16) June 12, 2021

“These trainers keep the morale of their cadre super high. well done guys,” wrote another user on Twitter.

These trainers keep the morale of their cadre super high.



well done guys. — Aayush Agarwal (@QuoraBhakt) June 12, 2021

‘Out of the box thinking’, ‘music a great unifying force’

“And that's what is called an "out of box thinking". Bravo to the parade instructor!!,” quipped a Tweeple.

And that's what is called an "out of box thinking". Bravo to the parade instructor!! — TigerKumaon (@TigerKumaon) June 12, 2021

“A strong feeling of oneness with my countrymen. Music is a great unifying force,” wrote another.

“No work is hard if done with love and passion. Sakhrie saab is demonstrating it so well,” another user added on the micro-blogging site.

No work is hard if done with love and passion. Sakhrie saab is demonstrating it so well. https://t.co/KCcmQsEkyv — Ratnadeep Suvarnakaushik (@Ratnadeep26) June 13, 2021

“Drill is integral to forces. Aiming for Discipline and Turnout. It is wonderful to enjoy these little funny moments during drill periods. Disclaimer: These moments are momentary, ask any drill ustaad,” reacted a user.

“Drill instructor's happiest moment is to see the cadet in complete sync...,” wrote another user using ellipses.

Drill instructor's happiest moment is to see the cadet in complete sync.... https://t.co/ocOVxNsnFK — tanveer ahmad (@tahmad460) June 12, 2021

Composed by iconic duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal song ‘Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam’ was sung by even more prolific pairing of the voices of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi in film ‘Humjoli’ (1970).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma